For the fourth time in five years, La Niña is expected to be a factor in this winter’s weather and climate across North and South Carolina, according to forecasters with the Naonal Weather Service.

“La Niña is natural, periodic cooling of ocean water across the tropical east Pacific Ocean that brings global impacts to temperatures, rainfall, wind, and pressure patterns,” aqccording to a NWS statement Tuesday. “La Niña is known during the summer and fall for its enhancement of Atlantic tropical cyclone activity – but also brings impacts to the Carolinas during the winter when it increases the potential for below normal rainfall across the southern United States. La Niña is the cool (or negative) phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO).”

Forecasters sai thaqt two of the past three La Niña winters brought below-normal rainfall across the coastal Carolinas. A normal winter sees 9.5 to 11.0 inches of rain across the area, but rainfall during the La Niña winters of 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 ran about 25% below normal, leading the National Drought Monitor to declare “abnormally dry” conditions in February 2023 and “moderate drought” conditions in February 2022.

“Given the moderate drought already in place over portions of the coastal Carolinas, an outlook of increased chances for below normal rainfall is concerning and could lead to increasing severity of drought over the next several months,” the statement read.

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Wilmkington issued a Hazerdous Weather Outlook because of expected frost or freezing temperatures possible on Friday night and Saturday night.

The seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service calls for highs in the mid-50s and low 60s through the week. Lows are expected to be mid, to low 30s.