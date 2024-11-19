RENNERT — On Friday, the Town of Rennert will unveil a new outdoor Fitness Court at the Rennert Community Park, improving and enhancing the quality of life for North Carolina residents.

This exciting program is a featured part of the nationwide initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign, on a mission to change health outcomes in America.

This award-winning initiative welcomed its 500th healthy community in 2023 and is now funded to deliver vital outdoor wellness programs to 1,000 healthy communities by 2026 to help get people moving outdoors and to fight the rising fiscal and humanitarian costs of physical inactivity.

This year, Robeson County Parks and Recreation, along with dozens of other select recipients from across the country, received grant funding from the National Fitness Campaign to support the program.

In addition to the NFC grant, local funding and sponsorships from Locklear Enterprise, SE General Contractors, Lumbee Guarantee Bank, Pembroke Hardware, Robeson Healthcare Corp., LREMC, First Bank, Met-Con, J & H Farms, Walton Farms, HP Wood Products, and Fuller’s BBQ have contributed to making the project in Rennert possible. Special thanks go to County Commissioner David Edge and State Representative Jarrod Lowery, who have been instrumental in the development of Rennert Park.

“We are thrilled to have made this project a reality for the Rennert community.” said Grant Administrator Ashley Love. “The Fitness Center is the result of two years of commitment, planning, and teamwork among Robeson County Parks and Recreation, myself, and the Rennert Park Committee. I am grateful to have been part of a collective effort that has created an impactful initiative for an underserved community.”

The new Fitness Court at the Rennert Community Park is the “world’s best” outdoor gym and allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven stations in just seven minutes, according to the National Fitness Campaign.

Created with people aged 14 and over and with all abilities in mind, the workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace.

Users also may download the free Fitness Court App which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.

“We are excited to have the Town of Rennert join us in the journey to improve health and wellness as we work to make a powerful and long-lasting impact on longevity and happiness by building healthy communities across America,’’ said Mitch Menaged, founder of National Fitness Campaign. “The addition of the Fitness Court, along with digital wellness programming, demonstrates a tremendous commitment to the health and wellbeing within the community.”

Residents are invited to attend an opening day launch event on at 11 a.m. Friday to try the Fitness Court and learn about upcoming community wellness events and programming.

About National Fitness Campaign

Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaign is a wellness consulting firm that provides programs and services to cities, schools and sponsors. Our mission is to build healthy communities nationwide. The campaign delivers an integrated wellness initiative, centered around the Fitness Court®– the world’s best outdoor gym. National Fitness Campaign welcomed its 500th healthy community in 2023, as it continues to grow the country’s largest public-private partnership in support of wellness with the goal of building a Fitness Court® within a 10-minute bike ride of every American. Follow along with National Fitness Campaign at nationalfitnesscampaign.com or on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.