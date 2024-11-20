EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@robesonian.com.

Lumbeeland: The Hidden Beauty of Swamps, noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 20-30: Red Springs ArtSpace is hosting an art exhibition, “Lumbeeland: The Hidden Beauty of Swamps”, a regional juried exhibition that showcases a vital geographic element intricately woven into local history and folklore: swamps. The Lumbee River and its surrounding swamps have been integral to the geography, culture, and historical narrative of the Lumbee Indians, a Native American tribe in North Carolina. Call 910-240-2887 for hours.

Robeson County Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Nov. 20: All of the produce is grown in Robeson County or within 100 miles. Any product sold in the market or CSA is grown, raised, and made in our great state of North Carolina. The Farmers Market is open 3-6 p.m. each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday. Vendors have fresh from-the-farm produce. Other items, eggs, proteins, local honey, crafts and seasonal plants are available when possible. The Farmers Market closes Nov. 30 and re-opens in May 2025.

Native American Heritage Exhibition – Robeson County Arts Council, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21: The Robeson County Arts Council is hosting a celebration of Native American artistry. The event brings together talented Native artists showcasing a variety of media. The Robeson County Arts Council Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays.

Mark McKinney – Your Pie Pizza, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 21: Join Mark McKinney at Your Pie Pizza for live music,

our Pie Pizza, 5130 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

Lumberton Christmas Parade, 10 a.m. Nov. 23: Start off the holiday season with the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored annual Christmas parade. Enjoy bands, floats, kings and queens, special guests and of course Santa, who will make an appearance.

Author Meet & Greet, 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23: Authors displaying and talking about their books, signed books by the author, and a friendly atmosphere for enjoying some Christmas shopping for the special readers on your shopping list. Enjoy this informal time with local authors. Books from poetry to science fiction will be available.

Lumbeeland – Movie, 3-5 p.m. Nov. 24: A short film written and produced by Malinda Maynor Lowery will be shown at the Red Springs Community Center, 127 Cross St., Red Springs. After the film, Lowery will be present for discussions. Admission is free and donations are encouraged. Light refreshments will be served.

Turkey Trot – 5k, 1Mile Fun Run, 8 a.m., Nov. 28: Everyone is welcome to join the Robeson Road Runners at the Dick Taylor Plaza in Downtown Historic Lumberton for the Turkey Trot, a 5k and 1mile fun run. Burn some calories before indulging in the delicious foods of the day.

Hurricane Helene Relief Concert, 6 p.m. Nov. 30: Robeson Community College is hosting 4Points North and The United Worship Band, a benefit concert for the Disaster Response North Carolina Baptist on Mission organization. Entry to the concert is free but donations are accepted. One hundred per cent of the proceeds will go to NC Baptist on Missions fund in support of the rebuilding and recovery of Western North Carolina counties after Hurricane Helene. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 6 p.m.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton, for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in-house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the Market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The Market is open each Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jam the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two!

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com for more information.