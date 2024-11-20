LUMBERTON — The state’s seasonally adjusted October 2024 unemployment rate was 3.7 %, decreasing 0.1 of a %age point from September’s revised rate, acording to a report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The national rate was unchanged at 4.1 %.

Robeson County’s unemployment rate for October is expected to be released on Nov. 27. However, some data from the state-level report provides some indication on the local jobless rate.

The recent data showed that North Carolina’s unemployment rate increased 0.1 of a percentage point from a year ago. Since the county rate is usually a little higher than the stat average, that pattern would show Robeson County’s October unemployment of about 4.6%, which is slightly higher than the October 2023 rate near 4.8%.

The number of people employed decreased 763 over the month to 5,067,394 and increased 4,529 over the year, according to the state report.

The state report showd that the number of people unemployed decreased 1,103 over the month to 196,774 and increased 8,364 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, decreased 5,500 to 5,024,800 in October, according to the state report.

Major industries experiencing increases were Education & Health Services, 2,800; Government, 600; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 500; and Information, 100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Construction, 4,300; Manufacturing, 2,000; Other Services, 1,800; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 800; Professional & Business Services, 400; and Financial Activities, 200. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged, the repoprt stated.

In Robeson County, Eduation and Health Services, as well as Leisure & Hospitality Services, are among the top employers. Extrapolating that data suggest Robeson County should see an increase in those key bjob sectors as well.

Since October 2023, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 75,800 with the Total Private sector increasing by 61,800 and Government increasing by 14,000. Major industries experiencing increases were Education & Health Services, 27,700; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 16,800; Government, 14,000; Professional & Business Services, 12,000; Construction, 6,400; Financial Activities, 3,400; and Other Services, 2,800. Major industries experiencing decreases over the year were Manufacturing, 4,100; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 2,400; and Information, 800. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged over the year, according to the Commerce Department study.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 27, when the county unemployment rates for October 2024 will be released.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.