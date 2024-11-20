LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s Beta Delta Mu Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is sponsoring a ‘Toys for Tots’ drive on its main campus in Lumberton.

Toys for Tots is a program operated by the United States Maine Corps which distributes toys to children in need during the holiday season. Marines help to provide the leadership, funding, and support for toy drives and distribution, while local coordinators such as RCC’s PTK organize individual drives. In 2023, the organization distributed over 25 million toys to 10.3 million children, which the help of more than 50,000 volunteers.

“We are honored to partner with Toys for Tots and to be a part of this organization that helps bring the joy of Christmas to children across the world,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “Our community and our college has always been generous and we hope to collect many gifts this year during PTK’s drive for Toys for Tots.”

If you would like to donate, toys can be dropped off at the faculty offices located in Building 4 (next to library) during regular business hours, Monday thru Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Toys donated must be new and unwrapped, per ‘Toys for Tots’ requirements. Donations will be accepted until Thursday, December 5.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.