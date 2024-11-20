LUMBERTON—The Public Schools of Robeson County held a career fair for high school students at the Southeastern Agricultural Center.

Representatives from a wide variety of businesses and further education opportunities attended the fair, including Boles Funeral Home, Rick’s Savage Treats and Bakes, Emerging Technology Institute, Duke Energy and many more.

Student Parker Wollenweber, 17, said he attended the fair to find opportunities in the IT field. “I liked the fair,” he said. “There were plenty of careers and departments I could go into.”

For updates on future job fairs, check the PSRC website.

