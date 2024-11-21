LUMBERTON — National Weather Service forecasters in the local Wilmington office issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Thursday for Robeson County and the surrounding region.

Residents should be prepared for patchy frost that may develop in sheltered areas and low-lying areas late Thursday night and into the weekend.

“Patchy frost and near-freezing temperatures are not expected to pose a significant impact to agricultural interests,” the forecast report stated.

The forecasted low temperature for Thursday night is 34 degrees and and Friday night, 38 degrees.

The lowest temperature on record for Nov. 22 took place in 1976 when the mercury fell to 17 degrees. The average temperature for today is 52 degrees.

