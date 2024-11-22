FAIRMONT — Prior to the business portion of Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Mayor Charles Kemp made a few introductions to both the board and to residents attending.

The 2024 Fairmont Farmers Festival royalty was presented to the board.

Introducing themselves and their titles were Royal Ambassador Kensley Rogers, Mini Ambassador Kendall Oxendine, Ambassador Jahana Jones, Teen Miss Emmaleigh Higgins, Tiny Miss Chloe Graham, Junior Miss Isabella Collins, Little Miss Lexi Britt, Wee Miss Addelyn Sampson and Miss Jailyn Newberry.

The girls, adorned with crowns and sashes, will represent the Town of Fairmont at public events through the next year.

The second of Kemp’s presentations was Halona Hunt, a student at Fairmont High School, who read her winning Veteran’s Day essay.

Finally, Kemp introduced Public Works employee Ricky Lewis, who performed lifesaving measures to a fellow employee while on the clock.

In new business, the town agreed to an interlocal agreement with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s division of Animal Protective Services. The agreement will provide the collection of stray animals, working closely with the Animal Shelter “to facilitate pet adoptions, rabies vaccinations, as well as the spay and neuter program,” according to Jerome Chestnut, Fairmont town manager.

In other business:

The town approved a planned subdivision on Chicken ERoad, that would allow only double-wide or traditional “stick-built” homes.

The town approved a proposal to allow the continued installation of signage designed to welcome visitors to Fairmont.

The town commissioners also approved the designation of surplus property for the old library at 106 S. Main St.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.