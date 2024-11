Maxine is a friendly Doberman mix who loves to play in the water hose. She does well with children of all ages, but does not do well with other dogs due to her protectiveness over her humans. She has great manners in the car and in the home. Maxine is a large 9-year-old female, who has been spayed. She is heartworm positive and is up to date on her vaccine. Her adoption fee is $0 (Sponsored)