LUMBERTON — One of the most iconic legends of all time visited the campus of Robeson Community College Wednesday – Santa Claus.

“You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m tellin’ you why, Santa Claus is coming to town,” children from Old Main Stream Academy sang out as they waited for Santa to arrive at Robeson Community College with the help of the Early College Choir.

The anticipation in waiting for Santa grew high as children of all ages waited for the famous man in the red suit. To fill the time, children continued singing Christmas Carols, with few favorites being Silent Night, Jingle Bells, and Jingle Bell Rock.

Weather did not permit Santa to arrive via the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Unit, but plan B worked out just as well. As many said during his entrance, “who needs reindeer when you can ride in a tank.”

“Santa is here,” Vice President Dr. Johnny Smith announced, which was followed by a roar of screams, cheers, and claps. The children screamed in unison as Santa walked in and cheered him on as made his way to his chair to meet them, giving him a ‘Rockstar Greeting.’

One by one, children gathered and talked with Santa, telling him what they hoped to get for Christmas. They were given a bag of gifts and had a chance to sample cookies and juice prepared by Santa’s elves in the RCC Culinary Arts program.

“I want a bike and some video games,” said one child who was so excited to see Santa.

“I want a doll and a bear,” said a little girl, which was followed by a little boy who said, “I want a puppy for Christmas.”

As children sat down to eat cookies and drink their juice, many started pulling out coloring books that were made special just for them. But then they noticed something peculiar lurking in the background.

It was the Grinch!

“Look!” everyone said as they pointed at the green character wearing Santa’s suit.

The Grinch made his way into the room, moving slowly until he made his way over to Santa’s table, knocking gifts over, down on the floor. The Grinch then grabbed the Santa’s bag of gifts.

“No, no, no,” the children screamed. “He’s got Santa’s bag, stop him.”

As the Grinch started running, he made an exit for the door, but he got stopped by Sheriff’s Deputies who helped saved the day.

“They got him,” the children yelled.

Once apprehended, Deputy Donel McCallum carried the Grinch to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, who made the Grinch give back Santa’s bag and take pictures with the children.

At the end of the event, everyone gathered together to light the tree in the Workforce Development Center.

“The lighting of the tree ensures the Christmas spirit will not be stolen but will be shining brightly all season long,” Executive Vice President Eric Freeman said before the choir started singing ‘O Christmas Tree,” with the children joining in.

“Merry Christmas to all,” Santa said as he departed to prepare for his next big event, the Lumberton Christmas parade.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.