The holiday season is finally here. I am so excited. It is the most wonderful time of year.

What I enjoy the most is spending time with my family and friends and doing holiday things, such as going to see Christmas lights, making crafts, baking cookies, and activities that allow me to create memories with my family.

One of my favorite activities is making crafts with my children. It allows us to have a physical reminder year-to-year of things we have done and the fun we have had.

I love the quality time and the memories we can create.

I started planning my Christmas crafts in October and found a great resource I plan to use this holiday season, and thought you might enjoy it too.

The 4-H Clover Holiday Activity Guide has all the things a child loves. It has science, such as coding and experiments (Who wouldn’t want to make snow?). It has recipes for cookies and brownies for us, and even some for your favorite animal.

Knowing that some of the cookie recipes were submitted by 4-H Club members around the county makes this extra special to me.

It’s like children stepping up and learning from other children, finding ways to express what they are passionate about. How awesome is that?

The guide has craft ideas for you to do with your children, or maybe you would like to take a craft to church or your holiday celebration to do with all the little ones.

It has a little bit of everything. For me, there are two things I like the most: one, it is free; two, you can download it digitally or print it. I don’t know about you, but I love having a physical copy of something in my hands.

Spending quality time together is a gift that keeps on giving. Now, imagine accidentally learning along the way.

How can you go wrong with that?

Remember, 4-H is a community that encourages growth, creativity, leadership, and a sense of service, and there’s no better time to get involved than right now. If this is something that interests you, I would love to help create a 4-H Clover account for you or your child.

We can even print out a Holiday Activity Guide for you and your family. So please give me a call at (910) 671-3276, or send me an email at Jade_McNeill@ncsu.edu. I would love to help you with this and talk about all the cool things we do in 4-H year round.

As we celebrate the holidays and look forward to the New Year, let’s remember that the best gift we can give our children is our time, attention, and support in their mental growth. So why not make this holiday season extra special with 4-H Clover? I know my family will.

If you need any help registering, logging in, or simply want to learn more about 4-H and how it can benefit your family, I’m here to assist. Feel free to give us a call or send us an email, and I’ll be happy to guide you through the process.

This holiday season, let’s make learning and spending time together a gift that keeps on giving. 4-H is a community that encourages growth, creativity, leadership, and a sense of service, and there’s no better time to get involved than right now.

ABOUT N.C. COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

North Carolina Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State Extension, The Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local government partners statewide. Extension delivers research-based education and technology from NC State and N.C. A&T that enriches the lives, land, and economy of North Carolinians. Extension professionals in all 100 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee provide educational programs specializing in agriculture, youth, communities, health, and the environment.

For more information, contact Jade McNeill, Extension 4-H Youth Development Program Assistant, at 910-671-3276, by email at Jade_McNeill@ncsu.edu, or go online at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

NC State University and N.C. A&T State University are collectively committed to positive action to secure equal opportunity and prohibit discrimination and harassment regardless of age, color, disability, family and marital status, gender identity, genetic information, national origin, political beliefs, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, and veteran status. NC State, N.C. A&T, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and local governments cooperating.