LUMBERTON 一 Purple Door Productions is presenting its annual showing of “A Christmas Carol” beginning Nov. 29.

Purple Door Productions is a non-profit theater that provides opportunities to individuals who want to stay involved in theater rather than pursue it professionally. The actors are community members, many of whom are repeat volunteers.

The theater, owned and operated by Jeanne Koonce, is in its tenth year of production and its fourth year on 4th St. Koonce has directed a production of “A Christmas Carol” by N.C. playwright Lee Yopp, a former member of the Robeson County Public School System.

“When he got ready to retire, I asked him if I could use [the play],” Koonce said, “and instead he gave it to me.” Yopp and Koonce had worked together in PSRC, and he trusted her with his writing and wanted to contribute to a good cause.

Yopp’s version of “A Christmas Carol” follows the book closely despite being a musical adaptation. “A lot of the dialogue is taken word-for-word from the novel,” Koonce said, “Which makes it a pretty big show.”

Due to the story’s time-hopping nature, the actors are required to play multiple roles in the performance, which means they must execute several costume changes throughout while keeping track of which lines belong to which character. “I have to run the dialogue over and over in my head,” actress Chrislyn Owens said.

The show will include a variety of Christmas songs, including tunes from modern times and the 1700s, the period the show is set in. Many of the songs will be performed acapella, which actor John Watts said was the hardest part of the practice.

The play will be open to the public at 7:30 p.m. on Nov.29-30 and Dec. 6 and 7, and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 and Dec. 8. To purchase tickets, visit Purpledoorproductions.ludus.com or call 910-224-4000.

