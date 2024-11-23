LUMBERTON — Three Robeson County Detention Center inmates have been charged in the assault of another inmate who is a witness in a homicide case.

Daniel Austin Brooks, 30, of Rowland, Trysten Tyler, 22, of Lumberton, and Gatlin Hardin, 29, of St. Pauls face charges of felony conspiracy and intimidating a witness.

Tyler and Hardin are also charged with simple assault, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The three inmates are in custody with no bond set. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case, according to a stateme3nt released to the Robesonian.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” stated a post on the Sheriff’s Office social media page. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

“The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts,” the post stated.”This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.