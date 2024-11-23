Antique and nostalgic items scatter the grounds at Cuckabury Farms, site of the Nov. 9 Christmas Market. More than 30 vendors will be onsite. And the farm will have its country store open, selling farm produced goods.

Anthony Demery from Rowland feeds a small collection of farm animals Monday at Cuckabury Farms in Fairmont, site of the Nov. 9 Christmas Market.

FAIRMONT — The Christmas Market — and Classic Car & Tractor show — in Fairmont will look a little different this year.

The Nov. 9 market is in the same location as always — Cukabury Farms, 107 Pleasant View, Church Road in Fairmont — but this year, Cukabury Farms itself is the organizer.

In previous years the Christmas Market was run by Shagging for a Cure with Cukabury Farms simply hosting the event.

“For the first time, we have to put in the work,” said Deidra Callahan, who together with husband Junior, have been busy tidying the farm in preparation for the annual event, which this year is expected to bring a thousand or more visitors to the one-day event.

Deidra Callahan said the date of the event was moved several years ago to the weekend of Veterans Day to better serve both the local community and visitors to Fairmont.

She said, so far the event has committed 38 vendors, including food booths and crafters.

Also new this year is a vintage car, truck and tractor show featuring “antique and classic models older than 1985.”

Hosting events is nothing new to the Callahan’s as Cuckabury Farms has become the backdrop for other events — wedding receptions, reunions, business meetings or other gatherings.

Callahan said she’s visited with people throughout the southeastern NC region, all of whom are looking for unique gifts and to catch up with others visiting.

Visitors will also enjoy the country music of both Randy Houser and the True South Band.

Admission for the Christmas Market (and Classic Car and Tractor Show) is $5, a portion of which will be donated to ACS.