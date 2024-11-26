LUMBERTON — The bad news? Holiday air travel is not good. And if you’re trying to get somewhere by air in time for Thanksgiving, forget about it.

The good news? The price of gasoline is lower than it’s been in a while.

According to news reports from around the country, the Thanksgiving travel rush is expected to be bigger than ever this year. AAA predicts that nearly 80 million people in the U.S. will venture at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home between Tuesday and next Monday.

Another round of wintry weather could complicate travel, though. California and Washington state continue to recover from damage and power outages from last week’s storms. And an ongoing shortage of air traffic controllers could cause flight delays at some airports.

Meanwhile, workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport began what was expected to be a 24-hour strike on Monday over their demands for higher wages. Only a handful of flights were canceled, and there were fewer than 100 delays.

Gas prices have been on the decline in recent days, averaging $2.86 per gallon around the state. Robeson County’s average was $2.71 per gallon on Tuesday — it’s 6 cents cheaper in Lumberton. That’s as low as it’s been in more than a month.

GasBuddy data shows that for the sixth straight week, the nation’s average price of gasoline has declined, falling 1.4 cents compared to a week ago, and stands at $3.01 per gallon today, the lowest level since May 2021.

“Ahead of Thanksgiving, motorists continue to be teased by the prospect of a $2.99 per gallon national average, a level now seen in 32 states. But for the last few weeks, the stars just haven’t quite aligned,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Last week, Russia’s threats after Ukraine used long-range U.S. missiles pushed oil prices back above $70 per barrel. Some promotions ahead of Thanksgiving are pushing gas prices back down, even as oil remains elevated. For now, we’re just pennies away from the national average falling to $2.99, but for a third year, we may again fall short. As Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, we’re seeing the lowest national average price of gasoline since 2021, with a far better economic picture than when gas prices were last this low.”

The national average is down 11.2 cents from a month ago and is 23.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.503 per gallon.

AAA said that for the first time, AAA’s forecast includes the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving Day to better capture the flow of holiday travelers. This year’s projection of nearly 80 million travelers is an increase of 1.7 million people compared to last year and 2 million more than in 2019.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that. AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic with our members looking for new adventures and memorable vacations.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com. The Associated press contributed to this story.