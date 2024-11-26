Lumberton auctioneer among 20 licensees honored by aqgency for 50 years of active licensure

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Auctioneer Licensing Board was created by the N.C. General Assembly in 1973. During its Nov. 12 Board of Directors meeting, the NCALB honored 19 auctioneers and one auction firm — that were issued licenses in 1974 that remain current and actively licensed in 2024.

Lloyd “Mickey” Meekins Jr., Lumberton, NC Auctioneer License #228, was among the 19 hoored.

Meekins was among the nine honorees (and their guests) who were able to attend the celebration event in Fuquay-Varina to received commemorative plaques in-person.

“Auctioneers serve as fiduciaries, and they are entrusted with people’s property and the proceeds from the sale of that property,” said NCALB Chairman Daniel H. DeVane. “The licensing system provides an important layer of protection for consumers.”

DeVane said the board “is proud to celebrate this fine group of honorees, and we sincerely thank each one for their long-standing service in the auction industry.”

Others honored were the following:

William H. Peele, Corapeake, NC, NC Auctioneer License #134

Kenneth W. Teague, Jr., Graham, NC, NC Auctioneer License #192

Algier A. Harris, Norwood, NC, NC Auctioneer License #190

Goldsboro Auction Co. (trading as Dick Smith Equipment), NC Auction Firm License #218

Horace B. York, Jr., Clemmons, NC, NC Auctioneer License #236

Ricky L. Hill, Lexington, NC, NC Auctioneer License #283

George A. Daniel, Gasburg, VA, NC Auctioneer License #290

Edwin D. Ellis, Spindale, NC, NC Auctioneer License #293

W. Terry Ireland, Mooresville, NC, NC Auctioneer License #295

Frank H. Godley, Charlotte, NC, NC Auctioneer License #304

Terry C. Blevins, Statesville, NC, NC Auctioneer License #322

Boy M. Dixon, Sparta, NC, NC Auctioneer License #334

Fred O. Ellis, Cooleemee, NC, NC Auctioneer License #343

Daniel W. Brewer, Jr., Madison, NC, NC Auctioneer License #388

L. Gregg Goins, Dunn, NC, NC Auctioneer License #390

William B. Lilly, Norwood, NC, NC Auctioneer License #403

Howell D. Penland, Candler, NC, NC Auctioneer License #478

Tony R. Stone, Bailey, NC, NC Auctioneer License #561

Joseph R. Henderson, Vale, NC, NC Auctioneer License #566