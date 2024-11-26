Lumberton auctioneer among 20 licensees honored by aqgency for 50 years of active licensure
LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Auctioneer Licensing Board was created by the N.C. General Assembly in 1973. During its Nov. 12 Board of Directors meeting, the NCALB honored 19 auctioneers and one auction firm — that were issued licenses in 1974 that remain current and actively licensed in 2024.
Lloyd “Mickey” Meekins Jr., Lumberton, NC Auctioneer License #228, was among the 19 hoored.
Meekins was among the nine honorees (and their guests) who were able to attend the celebration event in Fuquay-Varina to received commemorative plaques in-person.
“Auctioneers serve as fiduciaries, and they are entrusted with people’s property and the proceeds from the sale of that property,” said NCALB Chairman Daniel H. DeVane. “The licensing system provides an important layer of protection for consumers.”
DeVane said the board “is proud to celebrate this fine group of honorees, and we sincerely thank each one for their long-standing service in the auction industry.”
Others honored were the following:
William H. Peele, Corapeake, NC, NC Auctioneer License #134
Kenneth W. Teague, Jr., Graham, NC, NC Auctioneer License #192
Algier A. Harris, Norwood, NC, NC Auctioneer License #190
Goldsboro Auction Co. (trading as Dick Smith Equipment), NC Auction Firm License #218
Horace B. York, Jr., Clemmons, NC, NC Auctioneer License #236
Ricky L. Hill, Lexington, NC, NC Auctioneer License #283
George A. Daniel, Gasburg, VA, NC Auctioneer License #290
Edwin D. Ellis, Spindale, NC, NC Auctioneer License #293
W. Terry Ireland, Mooresville, NC, NC Auctioneer License #295
Frank H. Godley, Charlotte, NC, NC Auctioneer License #304
Terry C. Blevins, Statesville, NC, NC Auctioneer License #322
Boy M. Dixon, Sparta, NC, NC Auctioneer License #334
Fred O. Ellis, Cooleemee, NC, NC Auctioneer License #343
Daniel W. Brewer, Jr., Madison, NC, NC Auctioneer License #388
L. Gregg Goins, Dunn, NC, NC Auctioneer License #390
William B. Lilly, Norwood, NC, NC Auctioneer License #403
Howell D. Penland, Candler, NC, NC Auctioneer License #478
Tony R. Stone, Bailey, NC, NC Auctioneer License #561
Joseph R. Henderson, Vale, NC, NC Auctioneer License #566