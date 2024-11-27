PEMBROKE – Anna Grossheim is a generational talent.

Her remarkable athletic skills on the pitch and her success in the classroom at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke are unmatched. A seven-time All-American, both as a soccer player and a scholar, Grossheim will graduate as the most decorated player in program history.

Still, the graduate student’s extraordinary impact on her community makes her unique. As an EMT, she has helped deliver three babies (including a mother who didn’t speak English), revived a patient who flatlined, ran into burning buildings as a volunteer firefighter, and responded to water rescues as an emergency response diver.

“I’ve been a college coach for 30 years and I’ve had some incredible players and incredible people who have gone on to be extremely successful, but Anna is one of the most unique people I’ve ever coached,” said head women’s soccer coach Lars Andersson.

“There are so many layers to Anna. There’s Anna, the player, scholar, amazing leader and team captain. And there’s Anna, the amazing woman who has entrenched herself in the community,” Andersson said.

During her time at UNCP, Grossheim has rewritten the record books, setting the school record for career assists, multi-goal games (11), goals in a single match (5), and tied Melanie Cobb for career goals (44). She was an All-Conference selection for the fourth straight year, becoming just the second Brave in program history to complete the feat. On Wednesday, the Garner native added to her already lengthy resume when it was announced she’s among the Top 9 finalists for NCAA Woman of the Year––UNCP’s first-ever finalist.

The finalists were selected from 627 nominees nationwide for their outstanding academic achievements, athletics, community service and leadership. The winner will be announced at the NCAA Convention in January in Nashville, Tenn. “It’s an amazing feeling to see my name listed alongside the other eight incredible women,” Grossheim said. “I’ve enjoyed reading their stories and learning about the impact they’ve all made on their campuses and surrounding communities. To be included in this group is remarkable. It gives me hope for the future as it will undoubtedly be in capable hands.”

A three-year team captain, Grossheim––who was five when she first began dribbling a ball––led her team to three consecutive conference tournament titles and was named the conference’s 2021 Freshman of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. That same season, she earned Conference Carolinas Scholar Athlete of the Year recognition. She carried a 3.99 G.P.A. while earning her sociology degree and is pursuing a master’s in public administration.

Despite her laundry list of accolades, Grossheim wants to be remembered for her impact as a first responder.

“The Woman of the Year award encompasses everything I’ve tried to do as a student-athlete. I want people to know that while I was a good soccer player, I also had lasting impacts in other areas. I am most proud of my work in fire and EMS. The amount of growth I’ve had individually in that aspect has been amazing,” she said. After she earns her MPA degree in 2025, she plans to pursue a career as a flight paramedic. Andersson said that replacing Grossheim next season will require a collective effort.

“I don’t know if we will ever have another player like Anna come through this program. She has shown the involvement you can have in college if you open yourself to the community. Anna has embraced this community like few of us do in college,” Andersson said.

“I’m honored to have coached her. If I’ve positively impacted Anna in any shape, form, or fashion, I would be taking great pride in that because she has turned out to be an exceptional young woman,” he said.