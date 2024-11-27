LPD assistant police chief retires after 30 years

Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson, left, presented Terry Chavis, center, with a frame displaying him in uniform and his police badges. He officially retired from the assistant chief of police position on Nov. 1. Also shown is Mayor Jim Willis.

LAURINBURG — Terry Chavis has had a law enforcement career that spanned three decades. Of that time, 26 of those years were spent at the Laurinburg Police Department.

Chavis was honored Tuesday for those years of service at the Laurinburg City Council’s regular meeting. He officially retired on Nov. 1.

“We swore in a police officer at 4 o’clock this afternoon but we’re losing a good one here tonight … We really do appreciate your service,” said Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis on Tuesday.

Willis presented Chavis with a plaque of recognition for his service on behalf of the mayor and council.

“The mayor and the Laurinburg city council express their sincere appreciation for his unselfish professional service to the citizens of Laurinburg and this community,” Willis read from the plaque. “He worked to make our city a better place to live for all the citizens of Laurinburg. We wish him many more years of continued success in this next chapter of his life.”

Chavis began his career in law enforcement with the Maxton Police Department. He left the department and joined the Laurinburg Police Department on July 29, 1998. He began as a patrolman and worked his way up to the rank of police sergeant in 2007. In 2012 Chavis was named the police lieutenant and then was named patrol captain the following year. Chavis was promoted to the role of assistant chief of police in 2017 and has severed in the role since his retirement.

Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson said that Chavis exemplified sacrifice and service.

“There’s one thing that we consistently say is that not everybody can be a police officer and not everybody will be but because of his sacrifice not only did he move through the ranks but he became someone that could be depended on by the police chief in such a way to where all his experience all the things that he’s encountered has helped developed a great organization,” Johnson said.

Chief Johnson presented Chavis with a frame displaying him in uniform and his police badges.

“It is with sadness that we see him leave but it also with joy that we know that you have the opportunity now to enjoy a new grandson, now to be able to take care of things that are happening that are around. We’re going to miss you but we’re still glad that you’re going to be a part of who we are,” Johnson said.