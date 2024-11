LUMBERTON — Looking for last -minute local food for your Thanksgiving meal? The Robeson County Farmers Market is open 3-6 p.m. today

All of the produce is grown in Robeson County or nearby. Any product sold in the market or CSA is grown, raised and made in our great state of North Carolina. Vendors have fresh from-the-farm produce. Other items, eggs, proteins, local honey, crafts and seasonal plants are available when possible.

The Farmers Market closes Nov. 30th and re-opens in May of 2025.