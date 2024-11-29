A varity of items raised money during the Fairmont Rotary Club auction.

Rotary Club members Phil Taylor and Charles Graham run the survival kit raffle table during the Fairmont Rotary Club auction.

A selection of baked goods help raise mioney during the Fairmont Rotary Club auction.

FAIRMONT 一 The Fairmont Rotary Club’s 60th annual auction took place Nov. 26. with partcipation from businesses around the area.

The auction took place in the Fairmont Heritage Center and all Fairmont residents were invited to attend.

“It’s a good way to kick off Thanksgiving,” said Rotary Club President Shep Oliver.

Nearly 100 businesses from Lumberton and Fairmont were invited to contribute items to the auction, with offerings ranging from baked goods to office chairs and grills.

Alongside the auction, attendees were invited to purchase raffle tickets to win a .22 Henry Survival Rifle and other survival goods, such as a blanket and a drinking straw that purifies water.

“We didn’t think we had enough money invested in that,” Oliver said, “so we bought three months of survival food and put it in the raffle along with the survival pack.”

Oliver said the auction raised morwe than six figures, and they plan to use the funds to continue service projects around the town.

“We do a scholarship with Fairmont High School,” he said. “And we have our dictionary project coming up as well.”

The dictionary project will provide dictionaries to twelve third-grade classrooms.

The Fairmont Farmer’s Festival Queens brought purchased items to the successful bidders.

For more information about the Fairmont Rotary Club, visit https://www.facebook.com/fairmontrotaryclub.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at Vsanderson@robesonian.com.