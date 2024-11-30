QUESTION: Why am I feeling so fatigued all the time?

ANSWER: Fatigue is a very common issue affecting many people and can be due to various causes. According to The Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, a cross-sectional survey of U.S. workers revealed that 38 percent experienced fatigue over a two-week period, leading to an estimated annual economic loss of over $136 billion due to decreased productivity. As healthcare providers, it is crucial to recognize the complexities of fatigue and the necessary evaluations associated with it to take care of patients.

QUESTION: What should I do when I feel fatigued?

ANSWER: Patients should regularly follow up with their primary care provider, especially, if they are experiencing new fatigue, to determine the cause. Their primary care provider should take a comprehensive history and actively listen to their patients to narrow down a potential cause. This includes asking about potential issues such as weight changes or signs of blood loss, as well as inquiring about sleep patterns and exercise. Basic blood tests should also be performed, including a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, thyroid function tests, and assessments of vitamin B12 and vitamin D levels. It is also important to ensure that patients are up to date on their preventive screenings, especially if they are also reporting unexplained weight loss. If anemia is detected, further investigations such as iron panels may be warranted.

QUESTION: What do you mean by preventive screenings?

ANSWER: The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends various screenings tailored to different age groups. Notably, recent guidelines have lowered the recommended age for routine colonoscopy screenings from 50 to 45 years of age. The USPSTF assigns grades to each recommendation based on the strength of the evidence, with an ‘A’ grade indicating substantial support for the screening’s efficacy.

QUESTION: How does a colonoscopy potentially help in understanding the causes of fatigue?

ANSWER: Fatigue may often be linked to iron deficiency anemia, which can indicate an underlying blood loss. Iron deficiency anemia is a common condition that may necessitates a colonoscopy, as it can present on laboratory findings in fatigued individuals. This blood loss can occur from polyps within the colon that can potentially become colon cancer in the future. Such preventive screenings are important to make sure that our patients do not develop worsening conditions in the future.

