LUMBERTON — Donations for this year’s Empty Stocking campaign continue to help the goal of bringing Christmas cheer to more than 1,500 children in Robeson County.

To date, the fund has grown to $1,300 thanks in part to four gifts — including a $600 donation in memory of Mayme and Bill Tubbs, a $5,00 gift from the Lumberton Rotary Club, $100 from the Inquire’s Club and $100 from Daniel and Carol Prevatee — however, we’re still well short of the need here in Lumberton.

Donations help fund a $60 voucher per eligible child.

The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised close to $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.

How to donate:

There are four ways to donate:

– Visit The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday

– Sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358

– Using a credit card and call either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235

– Go online to www.lumberriveruw.org, click the donate button, fill out the necessary information and select “Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.”

If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, please provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

Donors will receive a cash receipt for the current tax year.

All donations will go to the Robeson County Department of Social Services.