I love a parade. I mean, who doesn’t, really?

Actually, I should qualify that. Parents of high school-age kids, don’t really like parades.

Two of my four were members of their high school marching bands. Child No. 3 played the trumpet and worked his way up to drum major, so while we loved watching him lead the band down whichever little town was throwing a parade, we had to scramble to get him there and then scramble to find a spot on the parade route.

Child No. 4 played the tuba, well, actually the sousaphone in the first band he was in. The second, band had the tuba players carrying concert tubas. That was hard work.

My role — besides getting the musician and his instrument to the designated spot in time — was “band water boy.”

During summer parades, I volunteered to pull the wagon full of water while other committed parent ran water to band members why they marched.

Friendly tip: Band volunteers are unsung heroes, so give them a high five when you see them running alongside the band. Tip Two: Don’t volunteer to pull the water wagon.

Here is a list of the upcoming Christmas parades taking place throughout the county

Rowland Christmas Parade, Today

The Town of Roland’s Christmas Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 30. Parade entries should line up by the old middle school 8-9 a.m. Following the parade, visitors will enjoy food vendors and merchants at the Train Depot, at West Main St. and West Railroad St. For more information, call 910-422-3333.

Pembroke’s Twilight Christmas Parade, Dec. 5

PEMBROKE — Pembroke’s Twilight Christmas Parade begins at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Pembroke Elementary School. The parade will end at the UNCP Football Stadium. Stay for the “Official Lighting” of the Christmas tree right after the parade in the park. Finally, enjoy the rescheduled Fourth of July Fireworks display behind the Lumbee Regional Development Association (LRDA) office complex, 636 Prospect Road, just east of the UNCP campus.

Fairmont: Holiday on Main Twilight Christmas Parade, Dec. 6

The Town of Fairmont’s Holiday on Main Twilight Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, following the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont Community Park. All wheeled units in the parade must be decorated with lights in a creative manner. There will be a $100 cash prize for the most uniquely and creatively illuminated entry. The parade lineup will be on South Main Street, so parade participants can watch the tree lighting ceremony before the parade begins.

Following the parade, the town will present entertainment at the Heritage Center, which will begin around 7:30 p.m.

Marietta, Dec. 7

The 36th Annual Town of Marietta/Whitehouse Volunteer ire Department Christmas Parade will ake place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7.

St. Pauls Christmas Parade, Dec. 7

Each year at 6 p.m. on the Friday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29, 2024), the Town of St. Pauls holds the traditional Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Memorial Park Grounds. This begins the Christmas Season and heralds the start of a number of other Christmas Time events.

The St. Pauls annual Christmas Parade is the first Saturday in December (Dec. 7, 2024) of each year and is sponsored by the local Chamber of Commerce. Santa sets up shop each year to hear from the children. There are floats galore, and Christmas Music is playing everywhere. The entire town gets involved in this one, too. Just about every Town department is involved in one aspect or another. Kids, of course, are the ones with the enormous eyes as all of the Christmas Floats roll by with Santa, Reindeer, Mrs. Claus, Elves, and, of course, presents abound. This has been a mainstay of our little town for more than 55 years and counting.

Red Springs Christmas Parade, Dec. 14

The Town of Red Springs’ Christmas parade will take place on Dec. 14 and is organized by the Chamber of Commerce.

Maxton Christmas Parade, Dec. 14

The Maxton Christmas Parade will take place on Dec. 14 along West MLK Drive. For more information, call 910-844-5231

Other Holiday Events

A Very Local Holiday Festival — O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 7

The NC Cooperative Extension invites Robeson County residents to attend a unique shopping experience featuring local arts and crafts vendors, fresh produce, protein and other products. A free crafts corner will be available for children ages 5-12. Those interested in being a vendor should contact Mack Johnson at (910) 671-3276.

Christmas Market — His and Hers Greenhouse, 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 7

His and Hers Greenhouse is hosting a Christmas Market. Santa will be checking his list twice! Vendors, food, face painting, barrel train ride with the Grinch, and even free photo options will be available. Shop local and support our local community by purchasing seasonal flourals and plantings. Don’t forget to check out the fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables that are available.

St. Pauls House Tour, Dec. 8

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Christmas House Tour shows off the beautifully decorated homes — both inside and out. A number of residents open their homes to a walking tour of the town and enjoy the spirit of Christmas with the company of friends. Tours take place on the second Sunday of December (Dec. 8, 2024) each year.

“A Christmas Carol, the Musical” – Purple Door Productions, Nov. 28 to Dec. 8

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions presents a new tradition for Robeson County audiences with this classic tale of love, family and redemption set to traditional period music and carols. A very favorite ghost story returns as Purple Door Productions presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the Musical. Tickets may be purchased by calling the PDP studio or going online at https://purpledoorproductions.ludus.com/200467520. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29; 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8.