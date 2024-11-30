PEMBROKE – Don’t miss a special evening of lights, treats and holiday cheer as The University of North Carolina at Pembroke begins its holiday season with the annual Lighting of Old Main.

The festive tradition will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The university and the town welcome the community to join them in front of the steps of Old Main for light refreshments and entertainment provided by the Pembroke Singers.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will make special appearances. The event is free and open to the public.

