PEMBROKE — On Last week, Eric Collins, director of State Government Affairs for Spectrum presented a $2,000 check to Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery for the Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club program.

Spectrum gave the donation to Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club Members as they join the History Channel to support “Bring a Veteran to School Day.”

In a prepared statement from the company, Spectrum stated it is dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, both as valuable members of the workforce and honored members of the communities that Spectrum serves.

Throughout the month of November, Spectrum is partnering with the History Channel’s National “Take a Veteran to School Day” initiative which links veterans with young people in schools and communities and encourages schools to connect veterans with young people to hear their stories of service.

The veteran who visited with the boys and girls was North Carolina Representative Jared Lowery, a former United States Marine, who talked with the students about careers in the military and the great opportunities that can be afforded to them by the military.

After the presentation, the students participated in an interactive Jeopardy-like group activity with questions about the military, Native American participation in the military, Veterans Day and other topics.

Tasha A. Oxendine is the public relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Contact her at taoxendine@lumbeetribe.com.