LUMBERTON — You are invited to attend our 11th Annual Very Local Holiday Festival (VLHF).

We will have about 22 vendors showcasing their local handcrafted wares. There will be a great assortment to choose from. Our current vendor list has original pieces of pottery including bowls, plates, cups, free form statuary, beautiful hand-knitted scarfs, gloves and head coverings – made from alpaca yarn raised right on the farm.

We will have woodworking, soaps, lotions, jewelry, Christmas decorations, bows, ornaments, farmhouse crafts, hand-painted stationary, and greeting cards.

For the gardener on your gift list, there will be waxed Amaryllis bulbs, English bulb planted containers, gloves, and bee hotels.

To compliment the festive atmosphere, we will have a hot chocolate bar with all the fixings and how about a bag of buttered popcorn to enjoy as you make your selections, both will be free for our customers to enhance their shopping experience.

The Very Local Holiday Festival will be held at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, located at 455 Caton Road, Lumberton N.C., in the O. P. Owens Auditorium Saturday, Dec. 7.

We will be open for business 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Robeson County Farmers Market will accompany this event.

This offers the opportunity for you to do some gift shopping as well as secure some fresh greens, sweet potatoes, and maybe protein for your holiday cooking.

The VLHF was developed years ago to bring a different customer base to the Robeson County Farmers Market.

Now that the farmers market opened its membership to crafters, the dynamics of our event is taking a new spin on it. Our purpose now could be defined as community development.

Our area is chock-full of very talented crafters and artisans who need the support of our community. We provide an opportunity for our fellow Robesonians by offering a place, time, and some advertisement to promote this event. We depend on social media and our followers to help spread the word as much as possible.

We also know there are several events happening the same day in the county, we support and encourage you if possible to attend each one.

For many folks most of our holiday purchases come from a big box store, chain, or online.

This spending has minimal effects on our local economy except for providing a few jobs. Financially supporting a local craftsman goes to folks who live in our area, have children that go to our schools, visit our dentist and doctors, and bank with our community institutions.

I have been told a dollar spent locally can turnover nine times in the local economy before leaving the area.

So I am asking you to support your local economy, visit a local craft show and spend some money. Many folks would rather open a unique one-of-a-kind home crafted gift, than something highly commercialized and mass produced.

For more information, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural Agent, at 910-671-3276, by Email at Mack_Johnson@nscu.edu, or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

