Cavalry Solar LLC expects to build a solar farm using equipment similar to those shown here on 700-plus acres in East Howellsville Township after Robeson County commissioners approved an amended plan on Monday.

LUMBERTON — A proposed 700-acre solar farm in the works for northeast Robeson County just got bigger, thanks to Robeson County Commissioners, who unanimously approved 130-acre expansion of the project.

The yet-to-be-built power generation site is planned for a tract of land along Reagan Church Road and Ruth Road in East Howellsville Township.

Representatives from Calvary Solar LLC, presented the proposal Monday, prompting questions from council members — focusing primarily on what the company’s plans were for decommissioning the site at some date in the future.

Commissioner John Cummings drove the conversation suggesting that the company put up a bond amount to cover the cost of demolition and return the site to usable agricultural land.

Commissioners approved an amendment to an existing Special Use Permit stipulating that the company include the demolition bond amount to be agreed upon at a later date and that the company regularly update county commissioners on operation of the project during the solar farm’s life. Company officials later said it would cost about $2.5 million to tear it down.

Currently, 35 solar farms are in operation or undergoing construction in the county, although the county has no solar farm ordinance.

Part of the reason Calvary Solar came before commissioners on Monday was that it has plans to increase property setbacks from neighboring acreage as well as increasing the power output of the solar farm.

More power generation and happy neighbors makes the project more attractive to Duke Energy, company officials said on Monday. Calvary officials said they hope to become a power generator for Duke, which expects to consider Calvary in January when it looks at other finalists with similar proposals.The final round of selections will be announced in May 2025.

Assuming Duke gives Calvary a green light, construction of the Robeson County project will take place in 2027-2028.

Installation would create 150-200 construction jobs, company officials said on Monday.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.