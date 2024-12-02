WILMINGTON 一 The National Weather Service’s forecast predicts a chance for a small amount of snow overnight.

According to the NWS forecaster, if snowfall occurs, it is expected to be minor and not interfere with traffic.

Those traveling at night are encouraged to use extra caution, as the snowflakes may obscure vision.

“For the fourth time in five years, La Niña is expected to be a factor in this winter’s weather and climate across North and South Carolina,” said Tim Armstrong, at the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

La Niña is natural, periodic cooling of ocean water across the tropical east Pacific Ocean that brings global impacts to temperatures, rainfall, wind, and pressure patterns, Armstrong said.

La Niña is known during the summer and fall for its enhancement of Atlantic tropical cyclone activity – but also brings impacts to the Carolinas during the winter when it increases the potential for below normal rainfall across the southern United States. La Niña is the cool (or negative) phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

“Two of the past three La Niña winters brought below-normal rainfall across the coastal Carolinas,” Armstrong said.

A normal winter sees 9.5 to 11.0 inches of rain across the area, but rainfall during the La Niña winters of 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 ran about 25% below normal, leading the National Drought Monitor to declare “abnormally dry” conditions in February 2023 and “moderate drought” conditions in February 2022.

Given the moderate drought already in place over portions of the coastal Carolinas, an outlook of increased chances for below normal rainfall is concerning and could lead to increasing severity of drought over the next several months.

Winter Weather Preparedness

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has designated this week: Dec. 1-7 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

“Please join us in promoting winter weather safety during this year’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week.” state’s a social media post by NWS forecasters in Wilmington.

“The National Weather Service asks emergency management, public safety officials, local media and Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors to help join forces in improving the nation’s readiness, responsiveness, and overall resilience against extreme weather during the winter weather season,” Forecasters stated

Overnight lows this week are forecast to be in the low to mid 20s, with the lowest temperature expected to drop to 20 degrees Tuesday night.

