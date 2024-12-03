Sheriff’s Office responds

to shots fired into homes

PARKTON — The death of a man found dead Saturday on the side of the road near Parkton is under investigation by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report released to the Robesonian, Sheriff’s Office investigators found the man Saturday morning in the 1500 block of E. Green Springs Road, Parkton after responding to a call “in reference to a weapons violation.”

“Upon the arrival of the deputies, two houses were located with damages from being shot into during an exchange of gunfire,” the report stated.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead as Brandon T. Deal, 20, of Hope Mills but formerly of Robeson County, according to the report. Deal’s body was found on the road near the residences that had been shot into, the report stated. “The investigation is ongoing,” the report stated. “Investigators have identified the individual who was involved in the incident. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

