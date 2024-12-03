CHAPEL HILL 一 UNC-Chapel Hill’s well water survey will offer a pickup location for free tests and to drop off filled samples.

The tests are sponsored by a research study conducted by the Superfund Research Program (SRP), the Lumbee Tribe and the Winyah Rivers Alliance, which aims to reduce and prevent well water contamination and exposure to contaminated water.

Project Coordinator Andrew George says the program’s goal is to collect approximately 200 samples.

“We’ve got about a quarter of those bottles out,” George said. “We anticipate at least another 50 or so might show up this week.” Similar events are planned for January to boost the number of participants.

All qualified residents’ results will remain confidential. The samples will be analyzed for inorganic metal contamination. Residents will be informed of the confidential water quality results individually, and a follow-up community meeting will be held in the county to report the overall results and answer participant questions.

Those who choose to participate will be asked to fill the bottle first thing in the morning for the most accurate results. Full bottles may be returned by mail or brought to the pickup location.

The study’s representatives will be located at the Turtle Building in the Lumbee Tribe Offices all day on Dec. 6 and 7. All Robeson County residents are encouraged to attend.

Contact Andrew George at andrewg@unc.edu or (919) 966-7839 with questions about participating in the study.

