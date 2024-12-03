LUMBERTON—The Tiina Jori Ko Ba non-profit presents the Guiding Light fundraiser event, at which all funds raised will support a special needs school in Ghana.

In 2021, Fairmont native Maeghan Livingston went to Africa for the first time. “We went for a 10-day mission trip,” Livingston said, “and I saw the need of the area.” With 15 years of special education experience under her belt after getting a degree in Sociology at Wake Forest University, Livingston’s pull to assist those in need led her and Tiina Jori Ko Ba founders Evans and Jeanette Walton to decide they needed to do something about it.

According to the African Child Policy Forum’s (ACPF) 2014 report, titled “The African Report on Children With Disabilities,” social stigma has led to the denial of human rights becoming a common experience for children with disabilities and their families.

The report details several abusive practices that are commonly inflicted upon disabled children in prayer camps meant to ‘heal’ them, including starvation, extremely prolonged sun exposure, extensive periods being chained to a tree or even cut and burned if the child has epilepsy. It also states that some children with autism are expelled from some West African communities and sent into the bush under the belief that demons possess the children.

“I don’t think [the families] could really see the children for who they were,” Livingston said. From that sentiment and the overall sense of hopelessness that Livingston said was palpable in Navrongo, the idea for what would become the Jeanette Okunyade Special Children’s School was born.

While the school plans to eventually serve all children regardless of whether they have a disability, beginning with the special education program was a priority due to the unique issues they faced and the pressing need to start changing the societal perception of disabled individuals.

Livingston says the school’s effect on the community was evident on her trip back to Ghana in 2023. The students attending the school were brightening up and progressing more than anyone in the community had known was possible, and the parents of disabled children were ceasing the harmful ‘cure’ attempts.

One student that Livingston remembers fondly is an 11-year-old girl, Nora, who passed away in 2023. “Nora was with us when the school started,” Livingston said, “ and she was just this lightbulb of joy and song. She was a beautiful spirit.”

Before the school, Nora’s family did not understand why she was different and believed that she was possessed, so they locked her away for protection. Nora had autism and a few other conditions, and her family could not communicate with her. “Once she started coming to the school, we had someone working on communication with her,” Livingston said, “and helping her family see that Nora is a person and she has a lot to offer. It might not be in the way that everyone else does, but in her own way.”

After some time, Livingston noticed that Nora’s clothes were nicer, she was cleaner, and she was generally better cared for as her family came to recognize her personality, which began to shine through during her schooling.

Nora passed away in the summer of 2023 due to complications with asthma that the local hospital could not treat, but the school ensured that the last years of her life were filled with more kindness than the ones before. “Her story represents why I love this work,” Livingston said. “We are able to help other people see the image of God in different ways.”

The school currently has two classrooms for its students and plans to expand to 10 eventually. Livingston said the school’s cafeteria will likely serve as a restaurant for the community, as there is not one for five miles, and the school will also have a daycare facility inside.

The Guiding Lights Fundraiser will be held on Dec. 7 at 4330B Kahn Dr., Lumberton. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the silent auction and 6:00 p.m. for the Concert of Hope, featuring many local artists. Adult tickets are $15, and youth under 12 tickets are $8. Semi-formal attire is required. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be provided to guests.

