LUMBERTON — The Empty Stocking Fund, which hopes to bring Christmas to 1,532 Robeson County children this year, is still well short of its goal.

In past years, the spirit of giving shown by business leaders, political leaders and the wonderful individuals in the community, have come together to fund the project

Donations help fund a $60 voucher per eligible child. The project is administered by the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton in partnership with The Robesonian and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

While this year’s total to date has a way to go before reaching the demand expected, local United Way Director Tate Johnson, said there’s still time to accomplish the $91,920 goal, which is slightly higher than last year’s mark.

The fund saw some notable increases in recent days from several local individuals, including a $1,000 donation in “loving memory of Walt and Marie Townsend” from Cheryl Sessome.

The Lumberton Rotary club stepped up to give $500 to the fund.

And William and Mary Tubbs made a contribution of $600 to the Empty Stocking Fund in memory of “Mayme & Bill Tubbs.”

A small handful of $100 donors also contributed to grow the fund, including a check from the Inquirers’ Club and another from Daniel and Carol Prevatee.

The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised close to $1.8 million, enough to help more than 36,000 children.

How to donate: There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.