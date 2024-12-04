LUMBERTON — Get in the holiday spirit this Christmas season with special events at Robeson Community College.

What better gift can you give yourself than the gift of education? Check out the opportunities to do just that below.

Holiday Craft Fair – December 4

Shop ‘til you drop on Wednesday, December 4 with RCC’s Holiday Craft Fair. Vendors will be set up in the student center from 10am – 2pm selling crafts, food items, and gifts for all ages. Student services will also be available registering students as well, so while you’re here, make sure you browse RCC’s programs of study and add a few classes and short-term training opportunities to your shopping cart.

During the event, a free holiday wreath and bow making workshop will be held.

The holiday craft fair is free and open to the community. If you would like to become a vendor, please contact Yahaira Garcia at ygarcia@robeson.edu or 910-272-3336.

12 Days of Christmas December 4 – December 19

Wednesday also begins the 12 Days of Christmas at Robeson Community College. From December 4th to December 19th, students, faculty, staff, and community members are asked to join the SGA countdown by wearing designated Christmas gear each day. So even if you aren’t on campus, you can still join in on the fun!

On December 4th it’s elf ears or Santa helper hats. On Thursday, December 5, wear a holiday scarf and finish the week out on Friday, December 6 by wearing Red and Black Buffalo Plaid. Monday, December 9, you’re asked to wear your Grinch attire and Tuesday, December 10th, it’s ‘wear your ugly sweater day’ followed by jingle bells on Wednesday, December 11. Dress like a candy cane on Thursday, December 12 by wearing red and white and on Friday, December 13, wear reindeer antlers or a Santa hat. The following week, get creative and turn your outfit into a Christmas tree. Tuesday, December 17 wear a snowman or all white. Wednesday it’s ‘wear something merry and bright’ followed by Christmas PJ’s and socks on Thursday, December 19.

A.S. Thomas Center Registration Drive – December 10

Get ready for a new year, new semester and a new you! Enroll in Spring classes this December at the new A.S. Thomas Center in Pembroke. The A.S. Thomas Center will be hosting a special registration drive on December 10th featuring onsite admissions and financial aid services from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as well as onsite registrations for continuing education programs. The A.S. Thomas Center is located at 62 Union Chapel Road in downtown Pembroke by Just Love Coffee and The Wing Company. Don’t forget, December 10th is ‘wear your ugly Christmas sweater day.”

Robeson Community College will close for the holidays at 3pm on December 19 and will reopen at 8am on January 2. Spring 2025 curriculum classes begin January 13, with new continuing education opportunities beginning weekly. Please visit www.robeson.edu for complete class schedules.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.