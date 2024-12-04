LUMBERTON 一 The annual production of “A Christmas Carol” by local non-profit theater Purple Door Productions is coming to a close this weekend.

Purple Door Productions is a non-profit theater founded by Jeanne Koonce. It provides opportunities to individuals who want to stay involved in theater rather than pursue it professionally. The actors are community members, many of whom are repeat volunteers.

Koonce founded the theater after many years of working as a theater educator for the Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC), where she helped create and direct plays and musicals connecting to the curriculum throughout the school year. “I just felt it was time,” she said. “When you’re a private organization, you can do more mature things.”

Now in her fourth year of operation, in the theater’s current location, Koonce has directed a production of “A Christmas Carol” by N.C. playwright Lee Yopp, a former member of the PSRC. “When he got ready to retire, I asked him if I could use [the play],” Koonce said, “and instead he gave it to me.” Yopp and Koonce had worked together in PSRC, and he trusted her with his writing and wanted to contribute to a good cause.

Yopp’s version of “A Christmas Carol” follows the book closely despite being a musical adaptation. “A lot of the dialogue is taken word-for-word from the novel,” Koonce said, “Which makes it a pretty big show.”

According to Koonce, the show has been a large success so far, nearly selling out every night. “This is a very talented group of young performers from all around the county,” she said, “and they’ve taken the show very seriously and worked hard to make it a really good production.”

The show will include a variety of Christmas carols, including familiar songs from modern times and classical songs from the 1700s, the period the show is set in. Many of the songs will be performed acapella, which actor John Watts said was the hardest part of the practice.

Due to the story’s time-hopping nature, the actors are required to play multiple roles in the performance, which means they must execute several costume changes throughout while keeping track of which lines belong to which character. “I have to run the dialogue over and over in my head,” actress Chrislyn Owens said.

Koonce said her favorite scene in the play is Tiny Tim’s solo “God Bless Us Everyone” in the Crachett household, not only for the message it imparts but also for the effort of the children in the scene. “[The scene] has all of our youngest performers in it,” she said, “a pack of young girls between the ages of 7 and 10, and their work is right on point.”

Many of the young actors are performing on stage for the first time in this production, though some are returning cast members from last year’s performance. Koonce said the returning girls were given larger roles than before and were now playing several roles in a play for the first time.

The play will be open to the public at 7:30 p.m. on Dec.7 and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. To purchase tickets, visit Purpledoorproductions.ludus.com or call 910-224-4000.

