FAIRMONT — A 69-year-old Fairmont man is in custody, charged with the death of his 71-year-old brother.

On Monday morning, Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a man who had been shot.

When law enforcement arrived at an address in the 1400 block of Williamson Road in Fairmont, they found William Pressley, 71, of Fairmont dead, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lacey Cole Jr., 69, of Fairmont, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, according to a statement released to the Robesonian. “Cole was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond,” the report stated.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case, according to the report. Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

