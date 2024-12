Parade attendees pick up candy tossed from the line of parade floats Thursday during the Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade.

Robeson County residents Phoebe and Elliot Strickland, Valen Rogers and Kyle and Chloe Chavis enjoy the Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade Thursday.

UNC Pembroke’s marching band was a favorite Thursday during the Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade.

UNC Pembroke’s float makes it’s way along Pembroke’s Twilight Christmas Parade route Thursday.

PEMBROKE — The town of Pembroke held its annual Christmas parade on Dec. 5.

The parade began at the Parkton Elementary School and ended at the UNCP football stadium. All marching units, bands, Queens & Kings and floats were welcome.

Each float containing a King or Queen listed their name and title.

The floats and vehicles tossed various items to the gathered crowd, ranging from various candies to stress balls.

Fireworks, rescheduled fro July 4, were launched after the parade.