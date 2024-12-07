Driven by Santa’s helpers, Grinches and even a Cindy Lou Who, golf carts of every variety filed into parking spaces Friday night around the Dick Taylor Plaza.

Golf carts sporting holiday lights and other familiar Christmas icons made up the inaugural Golf Cart Parade in Lumberton.

Decorated golf carts began making an appearing at about 7 p.m. in downtown Lumberton, the culmination of a parade that began at Biggs Park Mall.

Members of Lumberton’s FFA visit with friends and family on hand during Friday’s Christmas tree lighting in downtown Lumberton.

Janice Gardner, left displays her artistic baskets with friend Lisa Popish. Gardner was also representing husband Earl Gardner’s art work seen hanging in the background.

LUMBERTON — If you haven’t found your holiday cheer yet, you haven’t been looking very hard.

Friday night brought a compilation of merriment from Holiday songs — familiar and those from holidays past — the official tree lighting in the Dick Taylor Plaza and a parade of golf carts that got the festivities rolling from Biggs Park Mall on to eagerly awaiting (and shivering) merry makers.

Even old Saint Nick made an appearence arriving by a golf cart with thousands of lights glowing so bright even Rudolph would have been jealous.

It was the first year of the Golf Cart Parade, arrived just in time as a frigid evening with temperatures dropping below freezing welcomed visitors seeking one of a couple food stands offering hot chocolate.

The cold didn’t seem to bother the host of children of all ages rocking around the massive Christmas tree rising from the center of the plaza.

While the festivities rang out at Dick Taylor plaza, the Warmth of Winter art show and sale welcomed gift buyers at the Robeson County Arts Council.

The second annual event put buyers in touch with artists displaying and selling pottery, jewelry, paintings, ornaments and more.

Next up on the slate of Holiday happenings around the county is Lumberton’s Jingle Bell Jog which begins at 8 a.m. today.

A Very Local Holiday Festival is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the O. P. Owens Agriculture Center 455 Caton Road offering local arts and craft vendors, fresh local produce, and more.

Also today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Wonder of the Nativity show will display a collection of nativity sets at Chestnut Street United Methodist Church on loan from members of the Lumberton community and friends. Feast your spirit on the Nativity then fill your body at the Sweet Shoppe, adjacent to the sanctuary. Find home baked sweets sold by the pound.

Find more holiday events coming up listed in the Robesonian’s Community Calendar on Page 2C.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.