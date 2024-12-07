LUMBERTON — The Empty Stocking Fund, which is now well underway, yet still well below its fundraising goal, has been helping Robeson County children enjoy Christmas for nearly half a century.

The fund has bridged the gap between Robeson County’s philanthropic crowd to those in need during the holidays.

Over the years, clubs, churches, civic organizations and individuals have poured out close to $2 million to provide a Christmas to children who may otherwise go without a gift each year.

Staff members at The Robesonian, who in 1978 laid the foundation for the effort, continue to work with the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton in partnership with the Robeson County Department of Social Services. Let’s back up though, for a brief history of what we at the Robesonian fondly refer to as the ESF.

Here is the history of the Empty Stocking Fund, originally published in 2016:

Scott Bigelow, a reporter at The Robesonian in 1978, shares this wonderful Christmas story.

“Many years ago, Robesonian reporters were tasked with the thankless job of typing in letters to Santa for a special Christmas section of the newspaper. The work put the typists into the Christmas spirit as letters were read out loud across the newsroom.

“One letter that came in over Christmas 1978 was different. It was a plea from a boy for Santa to bring Christmas to his brothers and sisters. He said he needed nothing, but his family was on hard times because his father was in jail.

“This is the exact moment the Empty Stocking Fund began. We decided to adopt the family (and ultimately several others). Putting the letter on the front page brought donations, including a $100 bill from a man who appeared to be covered in auto grease.

“One family that received Christmas dinner lived in an aged white wooden house down a long dirt road. An elderly man sat under a leafless pecan tree cooking collard greens in a cast iron wash pot.

“Another family had no stove at all, just a gaping hole where it should have been.

“For our ‘letter to Santa’ family, we planned to arrive on Christmas Eve. Volunteers, young men who were recruited by a female volunteer, cut wood until nightfall for the family’s wood stove.

“It was nearly dark when the group arrived at an unpainted house in a yard with no grass. The mother, who must have thought we were not coming, was in the yard trying to make bicycles out of random parts.

“A caravan of cars and pickup trucks roared into the yard like an insane pack of Santa’s elves. There was food, wood, new bikes, lots of toys and some tears.”

Donnie Douglas, former Robesonian editor, reported “Bigelow told us that Harvey Burgess, then a reporter at the paper, named the effort The Empty Stocking Fund, and although it faltered at times, Bob Horne, the editor of the newspaper for most of the 1980s, “put it on a professional course.”

“It has survived because of the benevolence of Robeson County residents, many of whom don’t have much themselves, but are willing to give what they can,” Douglas said.

The Empty Stocking Fund 2024 is challenging with no shortage of causes both locally and statewide, but as we’ve seen in the past Robeson County always rises to the challenge.

While this year’s total to date has a way to go before reaching the demand expected, local United Way Director Tate Johnson, said there’s still time to accomplish the $91,920 goal, which is slightly higher than last year’s mark. Donations help fund a $60 voucher per eligible child. The project is administered by the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton in partnership with The Robesonian and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

How to donate:

There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.