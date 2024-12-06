FAIRMONT — Local educator Hampton Miller recently received the Region 4 North Carolina Science Teachers Association Outstanding Middle School Science Teacher Award.

Miller received the award for his innovative and creative teaching methods at Fairmont Middle School, where he inspired students and challenged them to apply scientific methods to understand the world around them and solve complex problems.

Although he now teaches at Fairmont High School, his nomination for the award was submitted while he was working at the middle school.

“I am honored to receive this award and hope to continue to be a part of nurturing the young minds in our community. Being a member of this community since birth, the well-being and education of my students literally does hit home for me,” Miller said.

“As we move deeper into the 21st Century, it is my mission to focus on teaching students practical applications of science that will benefit them in the real world. Thank you to all of the teachers and staff whom I have worked with over the years that have mentored and assisted me in becoming the educator I am today,” he added.

The award highlights Miller’s commitment to his students and his educational excellence in the classroom. In addition to the award, Miller received a one-year membership in the North Carolina Science Teachers Association (NCSTA).

“These Awards are presented to recognize excellence in science teaching in North Carolina, to teachers who exemplify excellent, creative, innovative teaching of science,” according to NCSTA’s website. “The award is open to teachers at the elementary, middle and high school grade levels.”

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson shared congratulatory remarks for Miller’s recognition.

“On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I would like to congratulate Mr. Miller on this prestigious award. We commend him for his dedication to our students and enthusiasm that fuels his work each day,” Dr. Williamson said in a statement.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at jessica.sealey@robeson.k12.nc.us.