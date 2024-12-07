Susan Moore puts the finishing touches on her bright green and red wreath, one she created at the RCC Holiday Craft Fair.

Jessica Revels admires the finished product from the wreath making workshop at Robeson Community College.

Dr. Melissa Oxending holds a wreath created by a student as she goes over some of the material covered in the workshop.

An Industrial Systems student takes a try at making a bow for his wreath during the free workshop at the Holiday Craft Fair.

Vonda Graham assits a student with the bow on her wreath.

LUMBERTON — Earrings. Hand crafted Trick Yo-Yo’s. Handmade soap. Blackberry Cider. Potted plants. And the most anticipated holiday wreath workshop ever, was all a part of this year’s holiday craft fair at Robeson Community College.

As shoppers made their way into the student center this week, they discovered mazing deals and unique items at this year’s holiday craft fair at Robeson Community College, allowing many to check off items on their list for Christmas.

“I found this handcrafted pen,” stated one shopper. “I think it’ll make a great gift.”

“I bought a pair of earrings and a cupcake that was out of this world,” stated one staff member.

“I got a t-shirt, and I bought some gifts for my children,” said another. “And I’m going back to get something for lunch.”

As much as shopped were enjoying the fair, vendors were enjoying the turnout, saying this was one of the best craft fairs to date.

“We sold a Christmas tree and we had some little Crosses that were like ornaments that you can put on your tree and we sold all of those,” stated Linda Atkinson with JRS Custom Woodwork as she looked over her table. “This is our second year that we’ve been, I hope to come back next year.”

“This has been great, I’ve got to meet some of my former students, and share my product,” stated Tara Revels (right) with Happy Glow Soap, who taught at a local elementary school. “It’s been a great experience.”

“We’ve been out here a couple of times, we always have a good time here,” stated Leo Flores with Striking Impressions. “Everybody loves our Grinch shirts and the stitch cups.

While many were busy finding Christmas gifts, others were busy learning how to make holiday wreaths and bows at the free workshop offered by the college. The workshop was facilitated by Vonda Graham and Dr. Melissa Oxendine.

“I enjoy crafts, and I needed something to go on my office door for the holiday season,” stated Jessica Revels, a career advisor at RCC.

As she admired the bow on her door, Revels said, “I love how the turquoise and red go together, it’s very Christmasy… the workshop was a very good experience.”

Also taking the class was Susan Moore, who opted for a bright green and red combination.

“I’ve always wanted to make a wreath, so today was the day” stated Moore, a counselor at RCC. “I had a lot of fun, and I learned a lot.”

Moore says she still has some finishing touches to make on her wreath but plans on hanging it in her office once it is completed.

“I think this was a great way to get people into the craft fair,” Moore said. “A lot of the people who did then then went around and shopped at the fair… it was a great draw.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.