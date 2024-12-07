Ankle arthritis is a common condition that can result from things such as a simple sprain to significant fracture of the ankle.

Most incidences of ankle pain are simple sprains and can be treated at home with relatively simple steps such as ice, elevation, ankle bracing and anti-inflammatories until the ankle heals naturally.

Unfortunately, some patients suffer such an injury to their ankle that the cartilage that allows the joint to glide freely becomes deteriorated and makes it extremely painful and difficult to walk, let alone perform high-impact activities or faster movements and sports-related activities.

At UNC Health Orthopedics/Podiatry at Southeastern Health Park, we treat a wide variety of common ankle conditions including broken bones, damage to tendons, torn ligaments, arthritis, and other common conditions.

Severe cases of arthritis to the ankle can lead to the need for a surgical procedure called ankle arthroplasty, which is more commonly known as total ankle replacement surgery.

Question: How do I know if I need ankle replacement surgery?

Answer: The best thing to do when your ankle is painful and not responding to easy, at home therapies such as ice, elevation, and rest, is to see a specialist. Specialists can explore a series of nonsurgical options and treatments such as physical therapy, steroid injections, and other modalities before needing to explore options that are surgical. Many factors contribute to the need for potential ankle replacement such as patient’s age, lifestyle, medical conditions, etc.

Question: What does total ankle replacement surgery entail?

Ankle replacement surgery is performed at the hospital and requires removal of the damaged sides of the ankle. Once these damage sides are removed, a metal prosthesis is inserted into the tibia (leg bone) and another prosthesis is inserted into the talar part of the joint (foot). A plastic insert is then placed in between these two metal parts, which allows for gliding and motion through the joint.

Question: What are the risks of the surgery?

Answer: Every surgical procedure has potential risks. Ankle replacement is a relatively safe and successful procedure. Surgical risks could include infection, blood clot, need for revision of the implant, etc.

Question: How long does it take to recover?

Answer: After your surgical procedure, you will wear a splint or cast for several days. Once the sutures are removed, about two weeks after surgery, you will be able to perform range of motion exercises for the ankle. While you are in a splint or cast for the first few weeks, you will have to use crutches or a knee scooter as you will not be able to place weight on the foot or ankle.

In general, non-weightbearing usually lasts between four and six weeks. This can depend on whether other procedures were needed along with your ankle replacement surgery. After a period of non-weightbearing, there is a period where you can weight-bear in the boot and begin ankle range of motion exercises.

This usually lasts anywhere from two to six weeks. Some patients require physical therapy after being removed from the boot, but this may not always be necessary.