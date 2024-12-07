Newspaper editors like myself, by their very nature, aren’t exceptionally fit people. By that I mean there have been a few times, eras, anomalies when I may have come close to being in shape.

Years ago, when that TV show, “The Biggest Loser” was all the rage, I got together with some work friends and we challenged ourselves to “get in shape.”

Our newsroom photojournalist was an Army Reservist and had zero body fat to start with, so he really became the bar to which the rest of us slouchers sought to emulate. Short story short: We failed miserably.

Everybody in the newsroom did become more “fit” by the end of our nine-week challenge, but few — and by that I mean none — ever reached the level of that demanded by the U.S. military.

I believe I was averaging about three miles a day on the treadmill back then, but that was with the encouragement — and by encouragement I mean in my face yelling — of a personal trainer.

All of that brings me to this…

We have a number “fun” runs coming up here in Robeson County. So, in the spirit of — dare I say — new year’s resolutions, any of these might be a good way to join the rest of Robeson County’s population of runners/walkers or aspiring runners/walkers.

Here are two such events. Of course we’ll add more to the Community Calendar as information is made available.

Jingle Bell Jog 8 a.m. Dec. 7: The Robeson Road Runners are hosting a 5K and Fun Run & Walk, and all proceeds benefit victim support services. Registration is $20 and includes a shirt. Participants are encouraged to wear Christmas attire. Registration is at 7 a.m., and the run begins at 8 a.m. Early registration is encouraged by visiting runsignup.com/Race/NC/Lumberton/JingleBellJogRunWalk

Holiday 5K & Family Fun Mile, 9 a.m., Dec. 14: A $25 entry fee supporting the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation opens the opportunity to run a competitive Holiday 5K race. Festive holiday attire is encouraged. At 9:10 a.m., the Family Fun Mile opens. For more information, call 910-738-5433.

And, after you’ve proven that you actually can run further than the distance from your desk to the company snack machine, you will be ready for the granddaddy of them all: UNC Health Southeastern’s 5K, 10K and Fun Mile known around here as “Rumba on the Lumber,” which this year takes place on March 8 in downtown Lumberton.

Organiser’s Description

“Get ready to lace up your running shoes for the UNC Health Southeastern 5K, 10K & Fun Mile on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in the vibrant town of Lumberton, Robeson! This exciting event promises a fast and flat course that is certified for accuracy, making it perfect for both seasoned runners and newcomers alike. All participants will receive a stylish free t-shirt, with those registering before February 1st guaranteed their preferred size.

“Join the fun and fuel your competitive spirit with prize money available for top finishers in both the 5K and 10K races, including cash rewards for overall, masters and grandmasters categories. After the race, enjoy free entrance to the Chili Cook-off, a delightful addition to this festive day! The event is part of the Rumba on the Lumber Festival, featuring live music, arts and crafts, delicious food and a lively atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this amazing day of community, competition, and celebration!”

Find more HERE

Let’s do this!

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.