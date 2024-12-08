LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College recently honored several faculty members who completed training through the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE).

“We gather to celebrate our faculty members who have earned their certificate in the Effective Teaching Practice Framework from ACUE… this achievement represents countless hours of dedication to the craft of teaching and a deep commitment to student success,” stated as he welcomed guests to the ceremony.

“Tonight marks a significant milestone in our commitment to education excellence,” Smith continued. “Your dedication and commitment to student excellence are invaluable assets to our students and to the overall learning environment at Robeson Community College.”

According to Smith, research consistently shows that when faculty engage in comprehensive professional development, student learning outcomes improve, satisfaction increases, and achievement gaps narrow.

“Our faculty’s investment in their professional growth will ripple through generations,” Smith said. “To our ACUE certificate recipients, you exemplify high standards of educational excellence and professional dedication, your commitment to enhance your teaching practice will impact countless students, so congratulations on this remarkable achievement.”

Also speaking during the event was Dr. Vanessa Chavis, the faculty member of the year who provided words of inspiration and encouragement to instructors.

“We’ve got to always be willing to adapt, that’s something that we have to do in education,” Chavis said. “Education is changing all the time, so you have to be willing to adapt to change.”

“You have to make sure you have emotional balance, it’s going to help you reduce stress and manage challenges whenever you face those things in life, it helps you be more confident,” stated Chavis. “And I believe through this training, that’s one thing that people noted, they became more confident in their teaching.”

“You want to be sure that you’re participating and being that leader, showing that example,” Chavis said. “Leadership isn’t about gaining power, it’s about empowering others… A great leader succeeds because they break out greatness in others.”

Chavis ended with by quoting 1 Corinthians 13:13 ‘Now these three remain: Faith, hope, and love, but the greatest of these is love.”

“So think about that, the greatest thing we can show to our students is love and we show love by action,” Chavis said. “Teaching is my calling, it’s like they say, if you do something you love, you’ll never work another day in your life and that’s important and that’s how I feel about what I do.”

In all, 47 faculty members completed the training which included Ursula Adams, John Bennett, Jim Brisson, Jennifer Brown, Thomas Byrd, Ramah Campbell, Vanessa Chavis, Phoebe Chavis-Harris, Raetta Coleman, Kristen Collins, Christopher Conner, Carla Deese, Jody Dyson, Wendy Fields, David Gavasci, Marie Hedgpeth, Elizabeth Hernandez, Cynthia Herndon, Whitney Hester, Kelli Heustess, Joey Hinson, James Ingram, Michael Jacobs, Jessica Johnson, Courtney Kilgore, Michael Levinson, Scottie Locklear, Sherry Lofton, LaRonda Lowery, Mary McDougald, Donte McDowell, Danyelle Miray, Heather Monteiro, Darlene Montesanti, Asia Muhammad, Lindsey Norris, Charlene Oxendine, Jordan Oxendine, Melissa Oxendine, George Pate, Cynthia Quintero, Joni Thomas, Scotty Thompson, Candice Ward, Carolyn Watson, Heath Worriax.

