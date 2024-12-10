LUMBERTON — The Empty Stocking Fund has increased to $4,990 on its way to a goal of $91,920, thanks in part to three donations that came in over the weekend.

The annual Christmas fund drive, started by Robesonian employees in the mid-1970s, provides $60 vouchers for children in the community who might otherwise have no gifts to open on Christmas morning.

Funds collected by the Robesonian are managed by the Lumber River United Way and distributed through the Department of Social Services. The most recent funds came from the following:

David Ramsaur, who donated $500.

Martin Farley, sent in $75.

Charles Sherwood, made a donation of $300 “In loving memory of Cade and Lib Sherwood from Charles, Susan and Patti Ann.”

“Every year, we see to charitable giving from local people, businesses, church groups and service clubs,” said Robesonian Executive Editor David Kennard. “It touches my heart to see the Christmas spirit touching the hearts of so many others – both givers and receivers. The Robesonian is happy to part of this annual fund drive.”

While there is still a ways to go to reach the demand expected, local United Way Director Tate Johnson, said there’s still time to get there.

Over the years donors have poured out close to $2 million to provide gifts to local children.

How to donate:

There are four ways to donate: By visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

By sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358

By using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235

By going online to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.