Everette Teal was selected by Chief Technology Officers across the region to receive the distinction Technology Director of the Year for the Sandhills Region.

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Director of Technology was named the Technology Director of the Year for the Sandhills Region and will advance to compete for the state-level award.

Everette Teal was selected by Chief Technology Officers across the region to receive the distinction and advance to the state for the selection process of the Technology Director of the Year for North Carolina.

Teal will receive the Sandhills Award at the NC Technology in Education Conference on March 5, 2025. The Technology Director of the Year for North Carolina will also be announced during the conference.

Teal said he was honored to receive the reward. “This recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of the entire team at the Public Schools of Robeson County,” he said, “who continuously strive to enhance technology for our educators, students, and families.”

He expressed his gratitude to the superintendent, Dr. Freddie Williamson, for his support. “ I look forward to continuing our efforts to empower learning through technology, and I am excited to represent our region at the NC Technology in Education Conference in March,” Teal said.

Teal’s dedication to his work is widely recognized and admired by his peers across the region and by officials at the state level.

Kathy Parker, Sandhills Regional Consultant, said she’s excited for Teal to represent Sandhills. “I have observed Mr. Teal’s dedication to the educators, students, and families of the Public Schools of Robeson County through his many years of technology leadership,” she said.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson shared congratulatory remarks for Teal’s recognition in the Sandhills Region. “The work that Mr. Teal has done for our district has had a profound impact on our teachers, students and staff,” Williamson said in a statement.

Teal will be honored by the school district for receiving the award during the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meeting on December 10.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at jessica.sealey@robeson.k12.nc.us.