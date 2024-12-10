FAIRMONT — The JOBS has planned a job fair and blood drive for Dec. 18.

Town Manager Jerome Chestnut said flyers with more information will be available at many local businesses, as the technique had worked well previously. Any individual seeking employment is encouraged to attend.

A blood drive will be hosted in the Heritage Center alongside the job fair.

Mayor Charles Kemp said he hopes to see more people attending and receiving positions.

Vacancies

Chestnut said Fairmont has several locations that they want to sell or rent to business owners. The spaces include restaurants and general retail locations. Interested business owners are encouraged to contact the Fairmont office.

Future Plans

The board members proposed a variety of events intended to attract people to the town, such as a monthly concert in the park or a weekly farmers market. The ideas will be discussed in more detail in future meetings.

The next JOBS meeting will be on Jan. 13.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at Vsanderson@robesonian.com.