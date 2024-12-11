LUMBERTON – Many students, faculty, staff and community members are helping to make the holidays more special for children this holiday season.

Robeson Community College’s Beta Delta Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society collected 79 toys during the campus Toys for Tots drive, a program designed and operated by the United States Marine Corps that distributes toys to children in need.

“Our campus and our community continue to show their generosity in many ways,” stated Executive Vice President Eric Freeman. “With the collection of these 79 toys, many more children will get to experience the magic of the season come Christmas morning. We thank everyone who donated an item to our Toys for Tots drive this year.”

The toys collected by Robeson Community College have already been picked up by the USMC and are on their way to Santa’s sleigh to be delivered on Christmas Eve to boys and girls around the world. The toy drive was coordinated by PTK advisors Jim Brisson and Donte McDowell and PTK President Maximum Koerner, in partnership with the Toys for Tots organization.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.