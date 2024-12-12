Thousands of groups across the country will participate in Wreaths Across America Saturday including the Veterans in Lumberton, which is expected to laying of more than 200 wreaths Saturday at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton. Robesonian file

Thousands of groups across the country will participate in Wreaths Across America Saturday including the Veterans in Lumberton, which is expected to laying of more than 200 wreaths Saturday at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

Robesonian file

LUMBERTON — The Wreaths Across America tradition honors veterans, active-duty military and their families by placing wreaths on their graves and saying their names aloud.

The organization’s goal is to “Remember, Honor and Teach.”

The day will include wreath-laying ceremonies at local, national and military cemeteries, veterans’ memorials and historic sites across the United States, at sea and abroad.

The Lumberton ceremony will begin at noon at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5190 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR