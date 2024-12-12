LUMBERTON — The Wreaths Across America tradition honors veterans, active-duty military and their families by placing wreaths on their graves and saying their names aloud.

The organization’s goal is to “Remember, Honor and Teach.”

The day will include wreath-laying ceremonies at local, national and military cemeteries, veterans’ memorials and historic sites across the United States, at sea and abroad.

The Lumberton ceremony will begin at noon at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5190 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.