Celebrating Shannon’s Smith’s recent college graduation are from left, Lumberton City councilman Owen Thomas, McDonald’s Supervisor Brandon Hardin, Operations Manager Brent Ivey, Donald Gardner, McDonald’s training supervisor; recent graduate Shannon Smith, local supervisor Debbie Locklear, Lumberton McDonald’s Owner Operators Linda Chapman and Steve Chapman, McDonald’s General Manager Jonathan Batchelder, McDonald’s Training Administrator Maria Humphrey and Scott Nuckolls, corporate partnerships consultant at Colorado Technical University.

LUMBERTON — City officials joined with local and corporate leaders from the McDonald’s Corporation Monday to celebrate Shannon Smith’s college graduation.

Officials from Colorado Technical University were also on hand to present Smith with her associate’s degree diploma. Smith is the latest graduate to take advantage of McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program that covers 100% of an employee’s tuition to CTU.

Smith, 48, said that while she got a late start to her higher education dream, plans to pursue her bachelor’s, masters and even doctorate degrees through the CTU program, which has similar partnerships with companies around the country.

According to information provided by McDonald’s, more than 82,500 restaurant employees in the U.S. have enrolled in Archways to Opportunity since it was launched in 2015.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.