FAIRMONT — A local administrator has been selected to participate in the Assistant Principal Accelerator Program. This program will help refine her leadership skills and enhance her effectiveness as an educational leader.

Martha Locklear, who serves as an assistant principal at Fairmont High School, will participate in the program to further develop her leadership capabilities, strengthen her administrative expertise, and contribute to the continued success and improvement of the school community.

“This program is for exemplary assistant principals nominated by their superintendents because of their potential to be promoted to principals in the next couple of years,” said Dr. Shirley Prince, Executive Director of the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals’ Association.

“Through the program, they learn how to apply the research-based school ‘turnaround’ competencies and actions and are provided ‘just-in-time’ preparation to enter the principalship successfully. They are assigned to a coach who works with them throughout the program and during their first year as principals,” Dr. Prince added.

The cohort will begin with a virtual orientation on December 19th followed by multiple in-person meetings. In addition to the in-person sessions, participants will be assigned to small groups that will meet virtually between each meeting. Throughout the program, participants will receive individualized coaching, including monthly virtual sessions and school visits from their assigned coach, designed to further support their leadership development.

Locklear shared words of excitement for her participation in the program.

“This program is an exciting chance for me to grow professionally. I have learned that anything is possible in this profession through hard work and determination. Becoming a better administrator is not just about managing tasks but about learning to lead with empathy, communicate with clarity, and empower others to reach their full potential,” Locklear said.

“True growth in administration comes from the constant pursuit of knowledge and the humility to adapt and improve. This program will allow me the opportunity to gain more knowledge on techniques to empower and develop other good leaders. I also hope to develop strategies for transitioning from an assistant principal to a principal one day,” she said.

Fairmont High School Principal Dr. Anthony Barton has seen Locklear’s impact firsthand on educators and students.

“Martha leads by example, using her experience as a former math teacher to empower educators and drive academic growth in our math classes,” Dr. Barton said.

According to Barton, Locklear utilized her experience as a former math teacher to support educators and drive the school’s efforts to meet or exceed academic growth in its math classes.

“Her impact on both students and staff has been truly transformative. This program is such a great opportunity for her to continue to learn and grow as an educational professional,” he added.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson said the program is a great fit for Locklear and he anticipates how it will positively impact her leadership.

“Martha exemplifies the heart of a true leader—she is deeply committed to the success and well-being of her students, staff, and the entire school community,” Williamson said.

“She’s the kind of leader who listens first, supports her team through challenges, and is always ready to lend a hand wherever needed. Her genuine care for others and her hands-on approach make her a natural fit for this program, and I know she’ll make the most of every opportunity to grow and improve as a leader,” he added.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at jessica.sealey@robeson.k12.nc.us.